Matt Riddle Compares UFC's Dana White To WWE's Vince McMahon

Matt Riddle is one of few people who has been able to work for both Vince McMahon and Dana White during his career, getting to see how both men operate. When comparing the two, he believes they're both successful businessmen who are willing to do whatever they need to make it, and neither deviates from their plans and ideas.

"When Vince has a story he tells the story. It doesn't matter what anybody says online, it doesn't matter what people say in the back, that's his story that's how he's going to run his ship, that's how it's done. You might like it, you might hate it, that's the point," Riddle told "Signed by Superstars." "Dana White is the same way. He has his business, he wants it run a certain way, he's not going to say like a lot of the boxing they have random fights that shouldn't even be happening but they draw a little bit, Dana won't do it." When it comes to his relationship with McMahon, Riddle admitted he doesn't think the former WWE Chairman got him at first. While they didn't butt heads, Bruce Prichard did have to sell Riddle on him as McMahon felt he was a goof.

"Bruce was lke, 'Woah, woah, woah, Vince, he's got like that Bret Hart appeal where he starts wrestling by the end of the match everybody's going to be chanting his name, he's really good,'" Riddle said. "Once Vince let me in and then I made him laugh all the time. Most people when they see Vince, they ask him for something. I don't think I ever asked Vince once. I just said thank you for the opportunity and I apologized if I messed up."

