Samoa Joe Details Vision For His Reign As AEW World Champion

As a soon-to-be 25-year veteran of the squared circle, Samoa Joe has seen and done it all. He cemented that fact even further at AEW Worlds End, defeating MJF to become the AEW World Champion, and making him the lone man in wrestling history to hold a world title in AEW, TNA/Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and WWE.

The experience of being a world champion everywhere he's gone has Joe more than prepared for his AEW World Title reign. During an interview with "Sports Illustrated," Joe presented his vision of what's to come with his as top dog, which largely involves putting focus back on high-caliber matches against a never-ending scene of top-notch performers.

"I understand the world of professional wrestling," Joe said. "I've seen things work at a very high level, and I understand the type of people backstage that it takes for that to happen. I try to be that person. As champion, you're the standard-bearer. I'm more than happy to take up that mantle. I really want to make a focus of getting the fans' attention back on the conflict in the ring, and a lot of the petty stuff needs to melt away. Let's get back to entertaining people."

"My goal is to have really great matchups with extraordinary individuals, which we have in spades on this roster, and give fans a reason to tune in. Something is about to go down, and it's going to be violent. That's the vision I have for my reign, and I'm looking forward to executing it."