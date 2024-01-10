Kevin Sullivan's Dream Match To Book For WWE WrestleMania Is One We Could Really See

With WrestleMania 40 around the corner, everyone is making their predictions about which stars will end up clashing during the main events of each night, and most notably who Roman Reigns will face — if he's still champion. According to Kevin Sullivan on "Tuesday with The Taskmaster," a clash between The Rock and Reigns is his dream match.

According to Sullivan, while Rock versus Reigns is a WrestleMania dream match to him, he believes that WWE is building up "The Tribal Chief" for a jump to Hollywood. "Think about this: I may be wrong, but do you think they're trying to make Roman more of an attraction? Less dates and him going to Hollywood? " After suggesting this scenario, Sullivan proposed that someone else should face Rock at WrestleMania in order to instantly make a superstar. "Do you know what would happen if another opponent got in there and beat The Rock? You got a guy made in one night. If Roman got hurt and he won't be ready for the return match."

Additionally, he claims that Cody Rhodes facing either Reigns or Rock at WrestleMania would be the "kiss of death" for his career even if he won the championship. Ultimately, he believes Rhodes will go on to "finish the story" but that anyone who defeats Rock at WrestleMania will be all over the media. "It would all be all over the papers, all over the — you couldn't get away from it! Because first of all, no one's gonna bet that The Rock's going to lose."

