Former NJPW Star KUSHIDA Discusses Decision To Sign With TNA

TNA announced last month that KUSHIDA had signed a full-time deal with the promotion. Despite being affiliated with NJPW, the former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion had been making regular appearances for the Nashville-based organization since summer 2022. During an interview with Denise Salcedo, KUSHIDA spoke about his decision to officially sign with TNA.

"I didn't know Impact Wrestling would [become] TNA until Scott [D'Amore] announced it in October," KUSHIDA said. "Even before that, I was looking for a second home outside of Japan. I spent 2023 working with various promotions, but I said to Scott, 'I want to focus on Impact Wrestling in 2024 in America.' I think the title that TNA holds is the perfect one to upgrade my career. The agreement was signed with the agreement of the top bosses of both companies that the relationship with New Japan would remain as is."

KUSHIDA's most recent appearance for TNA came on the first night of "Impact Wrestling 1000" last September. Since then, he has been primarily wrestling for NJPW, teaming up with Kevin Knight as the Intergalactic Jet Setters. KUSHIDA will return to TNA this weekend for the promotion's Hard to Kill pay-per-view. He and El Hijo del Vikingo will challenge Chris Sabin for the X-Division Championship in a three-way match. It'll be the former "WWE NXT" wrestler's first title opportunity in the company since challenging Lio Rush for the X-Division Championship last year at Victory Road.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Denise Salcedo" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.