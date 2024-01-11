Matt Riddle Discusses Infamous Backstage Encounter With Brock Lesnar In WWE

Matt Riddle is discussing his contentious relationship with Brock Lesnar, following Riddle's release from WWE. Riddle appeared on "Signed by Superstars," and spoke on a now-infamous encounter he had with "The Beast Incarnate." The pair had a verbal altercation backstage at the 2020 Royal Rumble and prior to that, Riddle had spoken out regarding being the one to retire Lesnar for years.

"First time I met him, I had talked a lot of trash, so I kind of had it coming," Riddle said. "I thought it was all in good spirit and good fun, plus I was on the indies, never thought I'd even get signed. So I'm at Royal Rumble, my first time on the main roster, I'm super stoked, and I see Brock Lesnar, and he walks next to me. And I'm like, 'What's up dude?' Then all of a sudden, his security guard, who I'm good friends with now, came up behind us and he goes, 'You need help with this?' And I'm like, 'What?' And then Brock grabs me by the neck, and he didn't like ragdoll me, but he grabbed me by the neck, then proceeded to tell me we would never work together and keep my f'ing mouth shut."

Riddle said that he told Lesnar he couldn't force him to work together, but that he was just "stirring the pot." He said Lesnar walked away, but the pair would then go on to work together in the Royal Rumble, as well as the Elimination Chamber. He said Lesnar "just doesn't want to be bothered by people." "I'm not going to say we're friends or we're close by any means, but I think he gets it a little bit more, he understands and at the end of the day, he's Brock Lesnar, dude," Riddle said.