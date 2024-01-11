Backstage Details On Sting & Darby Allin Vs. The Young Bucks In AEW

The 40-year career of NWA, WCW, and TNA Champion Sting is coming to an end on March 1st, and after last night's "AEW Dynamite," it appears that a challenger, or well, challengers have stepped up to the plate to retire "The Icon."

Fightful Select is reporting that the ending of last night's "Dynamite" was the result of a longtime plan for Sting's retirement match, as the WWE Hall of Famer has a major say in who his opponents would be, and as of several weeks ago, The Young Bucks were the team Sting was on board with facing. The new look for The Bucks, including far-less garish clothing than usual and newly manicured mustaches, is said to be part of their long-planned shift in presentation.

Sting is reportedly adamant that his last match be a tag team match alongside his mentee Darby Allin. According to the report, AEW has done what it can to provide whatever Sting requests on his road to retirement, including fellow WWE Hall of Famer "Nature Boy" Ric Flair. As for Flair, Fightful is reporting that there are no plans for Flair to be an in-ring participant in Sting's final match but the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion has been pushing for more physical interactions during his tenure as Sting and Darby's manager.

Sting's final match is set to take place at AEW Revolution on March 1st in the historic Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC, which played host to many of Sting's famous moments, especially the 45-minute draw with Flair from the 1988 "Clash of the Champions" special, which is often credited with elevating Sting to the main event player he was for the majority of his legendary career.