Photo: WWE's Bayley Reunites With Mercedes Mone On The Red Carpet

The back-and-forth contract rumors regarding Mercedes Mone have left many people wondering just where in the world the former IWGP Women's Champion could be, but one person not wondering is Bayley. The Damage CTRL leader took to Instagram to share pictures from the Los Angeles premiere of the new film "Self Reliance," which is the feature-length directorial debut of Jake Johnson, known for his work in "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse" and "New Girl."

Bayley posed with Johnson in one picture, but in a later picture was seen reuniting with her longtime friend Mercedes Mone. The two members of the Four Horsewomen of "WWE NXT" looked thrilled to see each other. Neither Bayley nor Mone are said to be involved in the film, and were simply in attendance for the premiere.

Mone has been away from wrestling since her appearance in the crowd at AEW All In from Wembley Stadium in August 2023. The multi-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has been the subject of a firestorm of contract rumors, as the former Sasha Banks has been in talks with both AEW and WWE about a possible return to the ring. Mone has not wrestled since suffering an injury in May 2023, when she injured her ankle in the finals of the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship tournament, which Willow Nightengale won. Bayley on the other hand, is in the middle of no controversy, as the former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion recently signed a multi-year deal with the newly formed TKO Group Holdings to stay with WWE.