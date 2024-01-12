Bully Ray Breaks Down What WWE's NXT North American Title Represents

Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT" ended with a shocking upset as Dragon Lee lost the "NXT" North American Championship to newcomer Oba Femi. While it was undeniably an exciting series of events, former WWE star Bully Ray did take issue with one element of the story, as discussed during a recent broadcast of "Busted Open Radio."

"I view 'NXT' in a completely different way than I do the main roster," Bully said. "It is a dedicated developmental, so I watch it through a different set of eyes. But I'm not a fan of the North American Championship. ... In professional wrestling, there are entirely too many championships."

Bully then said that he isn't sure what the company believes the "NXT" North American Championship represents. However, he has his own interpretation of what titles like that mean to people in the industry that may give it some value.

"It's not about what the actual championship represents," Bully continued. "I think it is a symbol of how high you're moving up the card."

The WWE Hall of Famer compared belts in pro wrestling to someone upgrading their belt in martial arts, representing their ascent through the discipline. When someone like Femi wins the North American Championship, especially so quickly, it bodes well for their future in the company. As a viewer, though, Bully doesn't see much to like about the presence of yet another title.

Femi's championship victory came as a surprise to many, though the 22-year-old did win the "NXT" Men's Breakout Tournament just last week to earn a title shot. Though he was previously a collegiate athlete, Femi decided to switch to pro wrestling, debuting with WWE in 2022.