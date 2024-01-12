WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis Says He's A Fan Of Bayley, Despite Her Actions

Last month, former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Bayley was the first to declare herself for the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match, outlining her goal to win the contest and then dethrone WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. Along with her singles title aspirations, Bayley noted that she is also aiming to secure the Women's Tag Team Championships for her allies — The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane.

On a recent episode of "WWE's The Bump," "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis was asked if he thought Bayley's plan was best for business. While Aldis insisted that he maintain a sense of neutrality on this potential outcome, he did reveal that he is a big fan of Bayley's professional work, despite some of the recent interference she's played in matches involving her Damage CTRL stablemates.

"In spite of some of her actions as of late, [Bayley] is one of my favorite competitors in the WWE. I've been a big fan of hers and admirer of her work for a long time prior to me arriving in WWE. But you're only as good as your last few decisions as far as WWE goes," Aldis said. "I'm still not entirely sure where we stand with Bayley. I think the last time I came on [the show], there was sort of emerging tension within Damage CTRL. Now, it seems like the dynamic has shifted somewhat. I think I'm probably in the same boat as most of the WWE Universe in that I'm not fully sure that what we're seeing from Bayley publicly reflects what's really going on on the inside. But all I want is for the Women's Royal Rumble to be contested fairly and evenly. I want the best person to win at the end of the night."

As of this writing, only four women have been confirmed for their respective Royal Rumble match. In addition to Bayley, the likes of Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch have also announced their entries into the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble.

