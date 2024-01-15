AEW's Orange Cassidy Details How He & Jon Moxley Are Alike

Jon Moxley is arguably one of the biggest names in AEW, and alongside other veterans like Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson, he's one of the locker room's unofficial leaders. According to Orange Cassidy during an interview with Adrian Hernandez, Moxley inspired him to step up.

Cassidy also noted that Moxley is a leader in the promotion, and admitted that many look to "The Purveyor of Violence" for leadership. "I am too, like Jon Moxley, a person that leads by example and I saw the example that he was setting and I was like 'You know what? I want to do that.' So, you know, I tried to but no one can be Jon Moxley."

Additionally, Cassidy credited Moxley for changing him and allowing him to become a better version of himself. "I am forever in his debt for him changing and bringing out this version of me that is clearly a better version because I still have this thing," said Cassidy as he held up the AEW International Championship.

During his heated feud with Moxley last year, Cassidy interestingly gained the respect of Claudio Castagnoli. During an interview, Castagnoli praised Cassidy and his portrayal of a good guy. Additionally, he also explained how entertaining the AEW International Champion's clash was with Moxley at AEW All Out, which could indicate that Cassidy is already well on his way to attaining the same respect Moxley has backstage.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Adrian Hernandez and provide Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.