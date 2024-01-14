AEW Battle Of The Belts IX - Ricky Starks & Big Bill Defend Tag Team Titles, More

The show opens up with the Street Fight for the AEW Tag Team Titles. Bill throws a brick at Guevara but he misses him and hits a car. Jericho teams up with him and they slam him on the car, which happens to Rhett Titus's car. The Judas Effect for Titus. Earlier, Starks got run over by a golf cart and now Jericho has Starks. He is dragging him back into the arena.

Jericho is getting his face attacked with a toilet plunger, then he gets attacked by a Christmas Bear decoration. Starks throws Jericho into the garage door. Jericho drags Starks and puts his head in the copier machine. He shows him the picture. Jericho plays with a cone.

The camera now is at Guevara and Bill. Guevara is choking him.

Commercial break.

Back from the break, Guevara has a fire extinguisher and uses it. Jericho hits Bill with mustard to the eyes. Jericho has a kendo stick. They are back in the arena now. Jericho picks up table and has Bill in his grasp. Jericho goes up top with Bill, but Bill kicks him. It's looking like a chokeslam, nope, a low blow to Bill. Jericho gets hit with a kendo stick from Konosuke Takeshita and both he and Bill go through the table.

Guevara and Starks are up 25 feet, Guevara hits a senton but misses Starks because "Powerhouse" Hobbs moves him out of the way. Starks pins Guevara after the miss and wins the match.

Winners and still AEW Tag Team Champions: Ricky Starks and Big Bill

Post-match, Guevara and Jericho are both still out. Bill is slowly getting back up with the title in his hand.