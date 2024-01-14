AEW Battle Of The Belts IX - Ricky Starks & Big Bill Defend Tag Team Titles, More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of the ninth AEW Battle of the Belts special at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The hour-long special will include three title matches.
Big Bill and Ricky Starks are set to defend their AEW Tag Team Titles against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. Jericho had earned a future title shot at Full Gear, though it was with Kenny Omega, but after Omega's diverticulitis diagnosis, Guevara took his place as Jericho's tag team partner.
Julia Hart will be defending her AEW TBS Title against Anna Jay. It was this past Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite," when Jay won for her team after pinning Hart in the eight-woman tag team Brodie Lee Tribute match.
The last match will be Orange Cassidy defending the AEW International Title against Preston Vance. Cassidy had offered Vance the title match after their Brodie Lee Tribute match, where the two were on the same four-man team. Vance won the match for his team after he pinned Bishop Kaun.
AEW Tag Team Match: Big Bill & Ricky Starks (c) Vs. Sammy Guevara & Chris Jericho
The show opens up with the Street Fight for the AEW Tag Team Titles. Bill throws a brick at Guevara but he misses him and hits a car. Jericho teams up with him and they slam him on the car, which happens to Rhett Titus's car. The Judas Effect for Titus. Earlier, Starks got run over by a golf cart and now Jericho has Starks. He is dragging him back into the arena.
Jericho is getting his face attacked with a toilet plunger, then he gets attacked by a Christmas Bear decoration. Starks throws Jericho into the garage door. Jericho drags Starks and puts his head in the copier machine. He shows him the picture. Jericho plays with a cone.
The camera now is at Guevara and Bill. Guevara is choking him.
Commercial break.
Back from the break, Guevara has a fire extinguisher and uses it. Jericho hits Bill with mustard to the eyes. Jericho has a kendo stick. They are back in the arena now. Jericho picks up table and has Bill in his grasp. Jericho goes up top with Bill, but Bill kicks him. It's looking like a chokeslam, nope, a low blow to Bill. Jericho gets hit with a kendo stick from Konosuke Takeshita and both he and Bill go through the table.
Guevara and Starks are up 25 feet, Guevara hits a senton but misses Starks because "Powerhouse" Hobbs moves him out of the way. Starks pins Guevara after the miss and wins the match.
Winners and still AEW Tag Team Champions: Ricky Starks and Big Bill
Post-match, Guevara and Jericho are both still out. Bill is slowly getting back up with the title in his hand.
TBS Title Match: Julia Hart (c) Vs. Anna Jay
Back from the break, a video package airs about the return of Serena Deeb.
Up next is the TBS Title. The bell rings. It takes a bit until they lock up. Hart takes Jay to the mat. Jay tries to go for a roll-up but isn't successful. Jay tosses Hart in the corner. Hart does a running start. A forearm shot to Jay and then Hart hits Jay's taped-up shoulder.
Commercial break.
Back and Jay is fighting with one arm. She shoves Hart to the mat. A shot with her right arm and a kick in the midsection. She goes for a cover and only gets a two-count. A backstabber and once again Hart kicks out.
Hart rolls over the top, she's also holding her shoulder. Jay goes for the Queen Slayer, but Hart reverses it with her submission hold. Jay gets up and tosses her off. A flatliner and a cover for a two-count. A spinning kick, but Jay misses. Hart puts her in the heartless submission in and Jay taps out. Hart has retained the TBS Title.
Winner and still the TBS Champion Julia Hart
A video airs of what happened earlier today between Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett's team. Jarrett wants him to leave the group. It was a weird segment. Commercial break.
AEW International Title: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Preston Vance
It's main event time. After the champion and challenger came out, the Undisputed Kingdom came out. They all have chairs and are now sitting on the ramp to watch the match.
A discus lariat to Cassidy but Cassidy gets an orange punch in. They are trying to get this one done quickly. A shoulder tackle from the ropes to Cassidy. A pump kick to Cassidy who falls what where the Undisputed Kingdom are sitting. Vance drags him back in the ring by the hair and vertical suplex. He gets a two-count.
Commercial break.
Back from the break and Cassidy has taken over the match. He has his hands in his pants. His momentum is stopped by the rugged spinebuster to Cassidy, and the crowd boos. He is stomping on Cassidy in the corner of the ring. Cassidy does some weak chops to Vance. His kicks are harder than the chops and a superkick. Vance is in the corner of the ring, he misses the lariat, and Vance hits the ripcord. The stundog millionaire and a spinning DDT, but Vance still kicks out.
Cassidy takes out Undisputed Kingdom and Vance flips them off. Back in the ring, he has Cassidy in a full nelson. He breaks out of the hold. The orange punch again and hits the Stundog Millionaire for the win.
Winner and still the AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy.
Post-match, Undisputed Kingdom comes in the ring. Cassidy is alone in the ring. They don't hurt him, but Roderick Strong basically tells him his time is up. The show ends.