Decay Beats MK Ultra To Win TNA Knockouts Tag Titles In Unannounced Bout On Hard To Kill

In a surprise match of the night — and a surprise return — Decay's Havok and Rosemary defeated MK Ultra's Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich at Hard to Kill to become the new TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions. It's been months since fans have seen either Havok or Rosemary in a TNA ring.

Their win marks the third time Rosemary and Havok have held the titles. The last time the two were the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions together was when Havok was known as Jessicka, and former TNA star Taya Valkyrie was also the champion with them. They were known as the Death Dollz and held the titles from October 2022 to February 2023.

Rosemary took to X (previously known as Twitter) to react to the news. She retweeted TNA's graphic of her and Havok's win with the caption, "We're Back Too. #Decay."

Havok also reacted to the win, writing, "To all the Hivelings who believed. Thank you. The return was quite welcoming. We are stronger than ever. And now. We celebrate. To ANYONE who is mad."

To ANYONE who is mad. . . HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA We are back. DECAY DECAY DECAY DECAY DECAY DECAY TNA TNA TNA TNA TNA pic.twitter.com/mAoYzin2gI — HAVOK☣️ (@FearHavok) January 14, 2024

Before losing at Hard to Kill, Kelly and Slamovich were the champions for a total of 182 days. They first became the champions at Slammiversary 2023 by defeating The Coven's KiLynn King and Taylor Wilde.

The TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles weren't the only titles to change Saturday night either — Trinity lost the TNA Knockouts Title to Jordynne Grace. Also, Moose became the new TNA World Champion by defeating then-champion Alex Shelley. Crazzy Steve defeated hardcore legend Tommy Dreamer in the pre-show for the TNA Digital Media Championship.