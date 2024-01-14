AEW Star Ryan Nemeth Talks About Being In Unaired Episodes Of GLOW

"GLOW," the wrestling-inspired Netflix series based on the 1980s promotion known as Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling was a huge hit when it debuted on the streaming service in 2017. It often featured actual wrestlers as actors throughout the series, including AEW's Ryan Nemeth, who signed on for a role in the show's fourth season. Unfortunately, the episodes never aired due to the show being canceled in 2020 during the COVID pandemic, as the "physically intimate" nature of production meant that the show could not feasibly film during pandemic restrictions.

"Yeah, the [fourth] season seemed to be exciting," Nemeth told "Busted Open Radio" recently. "The main character was going on the road with an actual women's touring wrestling company and having adventures out there and then, leaving the GLOW show basically and getting out there in the wrestling world. But I guess it was not to be. What a bummer that was to hear about that."

Nemeth said he worked on "GLOW," then a few weeks later, worked on NBC's "AP Bio" sitcom, where he had a role similar to that of Chavo Guerrero's work on the recent "Iron Claw" movie. Nemeth said while working there, he realized the world was changing, and it's something he'll remember forever.

"Very funny show. There was a wrestling episode, so I was the Chavo of that show, basically, just helping them with finding a ring, training actors and stunt people, finding wrestlers, whatever," he said. "And I saw someone the final day of shooting wearing a face mask, and I said, 'Hey, what's that all about?' And he said, 'You know, that pandemic, the flu that's going around.' And I said, 'Oh, I didn't hear about it yet.' That moment is just burned into my brain is just me going, 'Okay, don't know what that is' and then the very next day, bam, everything closes."