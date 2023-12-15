Chavo Guerrero Jr. On Making The Iron Claw, Training Zac Efron, And More - Exclusive

Walk us through training Zac and Jeremy and Harris and Stanley. What was that like? How do you think they responded to it and who do you think changed the most over the course of the training they went through?

It's all different. Anytime I get an actor in the ring, it's different. It's like having a student. You can't just teach one way to all of your students. A good teacher always adapts their teaching to their student. So these aren't my students. I'm training them to look like wrestlers in wrestling scenes. These are actors, these are grown men that A24 and Sean Durkin are trusting me to train them and be safe.

So it's a different dynamic than actually training a pro wrestler. But these guys, I have these actors that they're at the top of their game for a reason. They're overachievers, they come ready and prepared. It's not like I have to get them motivated and say, "Come on guys, let's get in the ring. Let's stop talking." No, these guys are ready to work. They're here for a reason. And that really made my job a lot easier.

And every one of them surprised me every single day. Every time we'd get in the ring, they'd be doing something different that I didn't know that they could do. I'm like, "Wow, okay, that's great. Let me take that and let me add that into a choreography or something." Or, "Hey, man, I have an idea. You think can do this?" And they would all work differently about it.

So Jeremy Allen White would almost sit in the corner for a second and kind of visualize it and visualize and visualize. And he'd be like, "Okay, I'm ready." Zac? I would walk through things with Zac, "Okay, let's do this." And everybody's different how they do it, but they all get the job done. And if you see the movie, these guys are amazing and they look like they're pro wrestlers.

Would you say that they came out of it with a different view of what pro wrestling is and what the demands of it are?

I mean, not that they didn't respect it before, they just didn't know a whole lot about it. Now they're like, "Wow, we didn't realize ..." Jeremy said it the best, I think. He said, "It's almost the things you do in between the moves that mean the most." I said, "Absolutely." I would tell these guys, "Moves don't make a wrestler great. It's the things they do in between that makes a good wrestler, a great wrestler."