Bayley Comments On Her Ongoing WWE Rivalry With Bianca Belair

The historied rivalry between Bayley and Bianca Belair continued last Friday as the two squared off in singles competition on "WWE SmackDown." Ahead of their in-ring meeting, Bayley spoke with "Gabby AF," where she laid out her thoughts on the match, as well as the fans' perception of their ongoing feud.

"Honestly, I know the fans are laughing at this that we're doing this match again. And it is hilarious, but Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero had a million matches together because they're all just classics. So, of course, they just gotta sit down, and relax, and enjoy," Bayley said. "I don't know who else I would start my year with than with Bianca Belair. I ended my year with her, I got to start my year with her. It's like we were married to each other for a while. I think that IYO [SKY] started the year out hot for Damage CTRL. We're on a winning streak. We're 1 and 0 in 2024. So yeah, it's a little bit of pressure to keep that going. As fans know, I don't have the best win-loss record at the moment, but it's a new year. New year, new me, Bayley AF, I'm going to beat Bianca Belair."

Unfortunately for Bayley, the results of this match turned out to be quite the opposite. Toward the end of the bout, Bayley sent Belair crashing to the floor beside the ring, near where her Damage CTRL stablemates were standing. Bayley then distracted the referee by having him check on her knee, expecting her allies to deliver a cheap shot to Belair in the meantime. Damage CTRL, however, stood still, prompting Bayley to lead Belair back into the ring. After a brief staredown with her stablemates, Bayley was greeted by a spear and a KOD, which ultimately secured the victory for Belair.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Gabby AF" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.