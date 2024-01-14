Booker T Says This Former WWE Star Is 'Like A Cat' And Always Lands On His Feet

Nic Nemeth is seemingly everywhere now that his non-compete clause following his WWE release has expired. First popping up to challenge newly crowned IWGP Global Champion David Finlay in New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 18 and now in TNA Wrestling, where he appeared to challenge new TNA World Champion Moose at the conclusion of TNA Hard To Kill. On a recent "Hall of Fame" episode, NXT Broadcaster Booker T said that he expects Nemeth to thrive outside WWE.

"Like a cat, man. Always gonna land on his feet," the WWE Hall of Famer said. "He's good at what he does...He'd been waiting on this about ten years." Booker believes the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion is prepared for everything that the wrestling world has to throw at him, and also knows that Nemeth is living a dream in NJPW.

"Every wrestler wants to have that Japan moment," Booker said, admitting that even he wanted to have a special moment in Japan. But with the amateur wrestling credentials of Nemeth, Booker and his co-host think the former Dolph Ziggler has all the tools to thrive. "[Nic]'s got a wrestling background so I don't think he's shy to combat."

Nemeth is set to face Finlay at NJPW New Beginning In Sapporo on February 23, while his TNA debut is set for January 14 at the post-Hard To Kill taping called "Snake Eyes" in Las Vegas, NV. There is no word on when Nemeth's debut match in TNA is set to air.