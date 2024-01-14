Deonna Purrazzo Sends Message To AEW Champion Following Collision Debut

Deonna Purrazzo's AEW arrival has certainly got the wrestling world talking, with the former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion instantly setting her sights on Toni Storm and the AEW Women's World Championship.

She attacked Mariah May during her first appearance with the company, and she followed that up on "AEW Collision" after kickstarting her AEW career in style with a victory against Red Velvet during her "Collision" in-ring debut. Following that, she gave a direct message to Storm on X, formerly known as Twitter, continuing their rivalry while making it clear she wants gold.

"Was that reminder enough for you, Toni? No? Then let me explain. I am 'The Virtuosa' Deonna Purrazzo. That means I possess outstanding technical abilities, and that is exactly what I displayed tonight," she told All Elite Wrestling's social media. "You see, it's quite simple. I pinpoint the arm, I apply the Venus de Milo, and my opponent gives up. That's what I've built my career on. That's what led me to AEW. And Toni, one day, that's what will lead me to the AEW Women's World Championship."

EXCLUSIVE! @DeonnaPurrazzo delivers a simple and effective message to #AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm. pic.twitter.com/kTnt8Sr57i — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 14, 2024

Purrazzo was responding to a backstage interview that Storm gave on "AEW Dynamite," where she claimed to be feeling like the prettiest girl at the ball due to how many people want her title. However, when it comes to Purrazzo in particular, Storm tasked Luther with setting up a meeting between the two, although it remains unclear when that segment is going to take place.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "All Elite Wrestling" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.