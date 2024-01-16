Gail Kim Reveals She Almost Renewed Hostilities With Iconic TNA Rival In WWE

Gal Kim and Awesome Kong had one of the most iconic rivalries in professional wrestling history for TNA Wrestling, but despite both women working for WWE at the same time the company never pulled the trigger on putting them against each other.

"I don't know if they'd want to repeat the same stories that would happen again and they had different plans," she told "Ring The Belle." "They did want me to be her first singles match, but everyone knows that she ended up getting pregnant at that time."

The two of them helped to put the women's division on the map in TNA Wrestling, competing against each other several times over the years to raise the bar for the Knockouts division. Ultimately, neither of their WWE runs truly worked out, particularly for Kong who worked as Kharma at the time. The only match she had in WWE was taking part in the 2012 men's Royal Rumble bout. While etching one chapter of their iconic storyline in WWE could have been an amazing moment for fans, Kim herself believes it was "a blessing in disguise."

"So, I just took it as a blessing from God, because I felt like God protected our legacy together," she said. "Because I already know what the plans were in this other company for us, and I just felt like our legacy wasn't protected at that moment."

