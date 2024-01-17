Scotty 2 Hotty On How A Conversation With Vince McMahon Led To WWE's Too Cool

New AEW coach and producer Scott Garland, formerly known as Scotty 2 Hotty in WWE, has revealed that his pairing with the late Brian Christopher, the tag team named Too Cool, happened after a fortuitous meeting with Vince McMahon.

Garland, who recently spoke on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, stated that his teaming up with Christopher happened in the days leading up to WrestleMania 14, and their character and team name came about after a discussion with McMahon in catering.

"What happened was, that day I go to get a coffee at catering at WrestleMania. The way I remember it, there was nobody else in the room and I go to get a coffee, all the lights go out and a spotlight shines down on me and I feel somebody to my left, and I look, and it's Vince McMahon," Garland began. "He's getting a coffee at the same time. I said, 'Thank you, sir, for putting me on WrestleMania. It's a huge moment for me. I don't know if you know this, I used to wrestle as Scott "Too Hot" Taylor in the independents for a while. Brian, at that time, was Brian "Too Sexy" Christopher. I know you have us in the battle royal tonight, I don't know if there's anything to it.' And he goes, 'Hmmm, let me think about that.' And next week, we show up on TV, and we're Too Much, I'm 'Too Hot,' he's 'Too Sexy.'"

He believes that in pro wrestling, it's all about timing and being at the right time and right places for things to work in your favor. Garland feels that the moment with Vince McMahon changed everything for him in pro wrestling. He also explained how Too Cool as a team didn't seem like a good idea on paper as he was a babyface while Christopher was a heel. First known as Too Much, the duo was then later named Too Cool, and the group also briefly included Rikishi.