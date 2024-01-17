Arn Anderson Credits This WWE Legend For His Toughness

Arn Anderson is known for his reputation as a no-nonsense, tough-as-nails wrestler, and across his career, he pushed many of his peers to their limits. However, according to Anderson on the latest episode of his "ARN" podcast, WWE legend Mick Foley is tougher than he is.

Foley's ear injury led to him losing a chunk of the same body part, one of the many results of his pro wrestling career. The injury occurred when Foley clashed with Vader in Germany in 1994. According to Anderson, Foley even showed off his injury and the piece of the missing ear when he returned to the locker room from Germany.

"I saw it! When he came back. He brought it back home with him! I went into the locker room and he pulled it up, had it in a little cup."

Anderson then praised Foley for his contributions to the pro wrestling industry. "Much respect to Mick Foley for what he's done for the business and the lengths he's went to beat himself half to death." Outside of wrestling, Foley is known for dressing up like Santa to entertain children, and according to Anderson, that's never been a secret. "He's always done that; he did that from the very beginning." Lastly, "The Enforcer" tipped his hat to Foley, claiming the hardcore legend is tough. "He's a lot tougher than I am."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "ARN" and provide Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.