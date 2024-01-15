Why Bully Ray Believes TNA Wrestling Is A Good Place For Nic Nemeth

Nic Nemeth, formerly known in WWE as Dolph Ziggler, made his TNA debut over the weekend at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view event, taking out new TNA World Champion Moose at the end of the show before heading into the crowd and ripping off his top shirt to reveal a TNA shirt underneath. Speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray said he believes TNA is a good place for Nemeth because he'll be thrust immediately into the spotlight, more so than with any other company.

"I think going to TNA for free agents is a good choice right now because I think you're going to get immediate television time, as opposed with AEW, [where] you've got to kind of fight your way in because there's so much talent out there," Bully explained. "WWE, as we know is a major process, depending on who you are. Very, very, very few people just show up in the WWE and are on the main roster." Ray's co-host felt Ziggler made an impact with his debut.

"I love the way that Nic Nemeth showed up because I love him just ripping off the shirt and showing the TNA shirt. That's like the perfect way to debut with TNA," said Dave LaGreca.

Nemeth, a WWE veteran, was released from his contract after nearly 20 years in the company. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion was part of widespread talent and office layoffs in the wake of the merger between WWE and UFC to create TKO Group Holdings. Following his release, people from all over the wrestling world wrote in support of the former "Showoff." In his first appearance post-WWE, Nemeth appeared ringside at New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 18, sitting front row before brawling with IWGP Global Champion David Finlay. Nemeth made his debut at Sunday's "TNA Snake Eyes" taping.