Bully Ray Explains Why AEW's Jungle Boy Should Punch Tony Khan

AEW star Jack Perry sent shockwaves through the wrestling world when he made a surprise appearance at the recent NJPW Battle in the Valley event. Perry not only attacked NJPW star Shota Umino, but he also thought it would be a good idea to rip up an AEW contract during his cameo in NJPW, but Bully Ray thinks that he should go a step further. During a recent edition of 'Busted Open Radio,' Ray explained why he thinks it would be a great idea if Perry decided to let out his frustrations on AEW President Tony Khan.

"If you're going to punch Tony Khan in the face, you have to tell the people when, where, and what time you're going to do it,' Ray said. Taking inspiration from his own storyline involving Dixie Carter in TNA, Ray explained that Perry could give Khan a week to explain his actions before letting the world know that at the start of the next episode of Dynamite, he would punch him in the face. Perry hadn't been seen in any wrestling company since AEW All In back in August 2023, where he was involved in a backstage altercation with CM Punk that resulted in Punk getting fired, Perry getting suspended, and a lot of questions still left unanswered.

Ray and his co-host Mark Henry also discussed how the story could create a new top babyface in AEW, but it shouldn't be someone obvious. "It's very easy for a Bryan Danielson or a Jon Moxley, or any of these guys to stand up," Ray said. "No. an unlikely hero...a babyface on their way up. Somebody like that who the people can finally get behind."

Please credit 'Busted Open Radio' when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.