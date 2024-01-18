Scotty 2 Hotty Talks About His Coaching Philosophy Backstage As An AEW Producer

Scotty 2 Hotty joined AEW in 2023 as a producer and coach after several years working for WWE at the Performance Center. While his new role shares some similarities in offering advice and teaching talent, the live arena aspect makes things markedly different for him, a change he enjoys.

"I think it's easier for me to coach by watching them work in front of a live audience," he told "AEW Unrestricted." "So much of what I do is moments, and character stuff and the psychology and the storytelling. I always say any monkey can do the moves, [anyone] with any athletic ability can do the moves, and when I was younger I thought that's what it was about."

The in-ring product is important, particularly in AEW which provides a more sports-based style, however, Scotty 2 Hotty brings a different philosophy to the company as he believes it's about creating moments as opposed to just the moves. That's something he's learned throughout the years, going from somebody who took private gymnastic lessons to nail a moonsault that he thought would land him a contract, to entertaining millions by dancing with Too Cool or hitting the Worm.

"If I can see them perform in front of an audience it's easier for me to critique them, rather than being in a training facility where you're teaching," he said. "You can teach, but I think I'm more valuable as a coach to teach watching them in front of an audience."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "AEW Unrestricted" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.