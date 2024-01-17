WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Addresses Rash Of Injuries Among Young Talent

WWE performers seem to have taken on a flood of injuries in recent days, including Cora Jade of WWE NXT. The ACL injury Jade suffered on January 12 sparked a conversation between Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez regarding a potential link between ACL tears and the training taking place in the WWE Performance Center, as performers like Sol Ruca, Nikkita Lyons, and Wendy Choo have all been hurt in recent months. However, speaking on his podcast, "Hall of Fame," Booker T pushed back on that narrative.

"A lot of the young talent [are] getting injured these days," Booker said. "I was reading an article about ... the way the training may be taking place these days may be having something to do with injuries with the talent on the roster. Me personally, I really don't agree with that, because they're not getting injured in training — they're getting injured when they're working."

According to the "WWE NXT" commentator, the problem likely comes down to the work style of modern matches rather than training too hard. With many women pushing to go as hard as the men in the ring, Booker feels that the high-risk style is the cause of the increase in injuries. In addition to that, sometimes it just comes down to bad luck.

"I watched [Rob Vam Dam] do that little backflip ... at least 100 times," Booker continued. "One day, he did it and he blew his knee out, just like that. And he didn't do anything different than he did, for him, probably 500 times."

Another potential cause for in-ring injuries, according to Booker, is wrestlers getting caught up in the moment and "throwing caution to the wind." While wrestling can be fun, that all comes crashing down when someone suffers a serious injury.

