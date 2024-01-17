NXT Star Lexis King Says It Would Be A 'Dream' To Work With This WWE Top Guy

Several months into his "WWE NXT" run, Lexis King has a whole new world of opponents available to him. But it's not so much the matches that interest King as the stories, as he revealed during an appearance on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet." And when it comes to who he'd like to rub shoulders with in that regard, the most obvious answer is a former co-worker in AEW turned co-worker in WWE.

"I don't think about dream matches, I think about dream stories," King said. "And a dream story for me would definitely be to work with Cody Rhodes. Having spent some time in AEW with him, he was someone I always looked up to. He was a great leadership figure there, he definitely gave me a sense of direction and purpose when I was there."

Among the reasons King wants to face Rhodes is because he feels his best work comes from working with second-generation talents, siting matches with Kerry Morton and Brooks Jensen as examples. He also believes there's plenty of opportunity to touch upon the relationships King and Rhodes had with their respective fathers, Brian Pillman and Dusty Rhodes.

"I've just always dreamt of me and Cody just having that final big match," King said. "Where it's a big story where we talk about maybe some of the similarities and the differences of our journey, and how he got where he is, and his relationship with his father vs. mine, and the differences and similarities there, and how we both ended up here in WWE. He's the best version of himself that he's ever been, and I'm the best version of myself that I've ever been. And we can talk about the journey and how we got there, and, obviously, have a great wrestling match."

