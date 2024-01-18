Booker T Weighs In On Sting's AEW Retirement, Going Out 'His Way'

Sting is currently embarking on his retirement tour as a professional wrestler, with his final match taking place at AEW Revolution in March, and Booker T believes that he's "going to go out his way," including some major bumps and spots in his matches. "I can only respect that," Booker said on "Hall of Fame." "I like it actually. You only get a chance to do this once, he's not going to get a chance to rewrite this history. I tell you, the way he's done it, something that he didn't really get a chance to do in WWE is something I'm sure he can look back on and say, 'That's the ending that I saw for myself,' more so than anything."

While Sting is putting his body through a lot due to the bumps he's taking, Booker believes none of that will matter at the end of the day when he's got his ideal retirement. While it is not confirmed, The Young Bucks appear to be Sting's final opponents. They returned on "AEW Dynamite" last week to stare down Sting and Darby Allin, and while there have been critics of the idea, Booker believes they'll be able to do that match right.

"Those guys do a bunch of stuff, they flip around and all that kind of stuff, but when it comes to working those guys can actually work," Booker said. "Those guys do a lot of stuff that I don't agree with, but when it comes to going out there and working, dammit they can work. They can flip around and get Sting over probably better than anybody else in that company for that one night."

