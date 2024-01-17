WWE's Chelsea Green Achieves Goal She's Been Working More Than Eight Years To Realize

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and "WWE Raw" star Chelsea Green had some exciting news to share on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, an accomplishment that will positively impact her both personally and professionally. Green, who is originally from Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, announced on the social media site that after years of using work visas to wrestle in the United States, she finally got her green card — or permanent resident card — allowing her to live and work permanently in America.

"Only my fellow expats understand the stress of the immigration system," Green posted. I am so relieved to say after 8 years, 5 pro wrestling companies & 4 visas, I finally have my green card."

British WWE commentator Wade Barrett responded to Green's post with congratulations and commented, "huge feeling of relief," to which Green responded "Big time." Green's fellow Canadian, AEW's Renee Paquette, also offered her congratulations.

Before re-signing with WWE (Green initially wrestled for WWE from 2018 to 2021 prior to her release) Green was involved with TNA/Impact, NWA, Lucha Underground, and Ring of Honor. Green and tag team partner Sonya Deville won the women's tag titles back in July, but an injury to Deville resulted in Piper Niven replacing her as champion. Green and Niven lost the titles to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance in December, and were most recently seen losing a No. 1 Contender's match to Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae on Monday's episode of "Raw."