Ash By Elegance (Fka Dana Brooke) Seen Training With WWE Legend Following TNA Debut

Ash By Elegance, formerly known as Dana Brooke in WWE, was recently pictured training with an Attitude Era star, following her return to pro wrestling.

This past weekend, Ash By Elegance made her TNA Wrestling debut, featuring in the crowd and watching Jordynne Grace become the new TNA Knockouts Champion who defeated Trinity at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view in Las Vegas. The newest member of the Knockouts locker room was seen learning some new moves from former WWE Superstar and Coastal Championship Wrestling head trainer, Gangrel.

The official X account of Coastal Championship Wrestling posted photos of Ash practicing, with the caption, "Special thanks to #TNAWrestling Knockout @Ashamae_Sebera (FKA Dana Brooke) for stopping by the CCW Training Facility and working with us! Want to become a Pro Wrestler and train with some of the best? Contact us today!"

Ash also wrote about being at the facility and training with the WWE Attitude Era star.

"Omg thank you for having me again and teaching me some new fun exciting finishers !! I'll be back soon," wrote Ash.

Ash might have a little ring rust, as her last in-ring match took place last year, on the September 12 episode of "WWE NXT," where she lost to the current "NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria. The CCW training facility doesn't seem like a bad place to work on your skillset considering that some of the alumni which include AEW star Miro and former TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion KiLynn King, who could potentially be a future opponent.