Alisha Edwards Talks About Different Injuries Her Husband Eddie Edwards Has Had In TNA

TNA's Eddie Edwards has made a career for himself out of working a physical style inside the ring, and while that has helped him grow in the business it has also come with some serious injuries. His wife and fellow TNA star Alisha Edwards has been there for many of them, and she spoke to "Metro" about a few scary spots her husband was involved in.

"At Final Resolution, Eddie got thrown outside the ring and he fell on a bleacher," she said. "Literally, I was on ringside, so I saw the whole thing happen. And he slices his head, and he had to get rushed to the hospital for some stitches."

One of Edwards' scariest spots, according to his wife, took place during his rivalry against Sami Callihan, when the latter caught Eddie in the face with a baseball bat. Alisha has been involved in plenty of spots herself, but she considers others getting hurt a more significant concern.

"When you personally go through something, it's weird because you don't see it. You just feel it. So I think the most scary things are me seeing people get hurt," she said.

The relationship between the two of them is something that TNA Wrestling has tapped into on-screen at times. While some wrestlers look to keep their private life exactly that, Alisha admitted they had no hesitation about showcasing that side of themselves to the fans.

"I think me and Eddie are very comfortable individually and we're stronger together," she said. "So I think there wouldn't be any issues or any resistance toward that. Me and Eddie are definitely ride or die for each other."