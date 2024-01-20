Why NXT Star Lexis King Calls Working For WWE A 'Dream Come True'

Lexis King, the former Brian Pillman Jr., is living his dream working for WWE on its "NXT" brand after spending three years in AEW.

Speaking on the "Insight" podcast, King said he's starting to establish himself on the "WWE NXT" roster and has already made "quite a few waves" and proved a lot of doubters wrong. He said he's also made a lot of enemies on the brand when it comes to storylines.

"The more you succeed, the more people you piss off, and then it's just a never-ending cycle. You can't move up in the world without rubbing a few people wrong," said King, who is fresh off a loss to Dragon Lee when he got a shot at the "NXT" North American title.

King said coming out on a throne for his "NXT" entrance seemed surreal to him and he initially questioned if it was real. He added that he spent months in AEW second-guessing himself and had a lot of self-doubt, but believes his career has done "a total 180" since moving to WWE.

"I went from just sitting in the back and filming a few dark matches in Orlando here and there, six-minute tag matches, barely getting in the ring and feeling the canvas, to now I'm sitting in a throne and making my entrance in the biggest wrestling company in the world and they have this confidence in me and it kind of fuels me, I now have confidence in myself," King said. "Hell, they gave me the name 'King,' it doesn't get any better than that. So just to feel that 180 and go out there and perform with a certain level of grit and attitude, I'm going to prove everyone wrong that didn't believe in me, it's a true dream come true."