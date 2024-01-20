WWE Legend Rejected Offer To Manage Matt Riddle As The Money Wasn't Right

Former WWE star Matt Riddle could have potentially had WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as his manager if WWE had offered the legend a better deal.

Riddle was a recent guest on Kurt Angle's "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast, where the multi-time world champion revealed that WWE offered him a chance to be Riddle's on-screen manager. The Hall of Famer was offered the role after he was released by WWE in 2020.

"I wanted to bring it up, Matt, do you remember when they asked me to manage you?" Angle asked Riddle, who remembered the discussion between WWE and the Olympic gold medalist. "I wish I would have done it, but you know what, they just ... the money was not really that good. They didn't want to give me that much money and it was like, 'Okay, I would love to manage Matt, but you got to give me a little bit more money than that.'"

Ridde understood the reason why Angle rejected the offer by WWE to be his manager, narrating his own experience in WWE, emphasizing how the schedule is the hardest part of being a WWE star.

"I can't agree with you more because when you're on the road, that schedule is taxing on your body," said Riddle. "Even if you're just managing, even if you're just cutting promos. The wrestling is not the hard part — I mean it's wear and tear for sure – but the travel is the most brutal part of wrestling."

Angle and Riddle did share the ring once in WWE when the former was a special guest referee for Riddle's match with Timothy Thatcher in "WWE NXT." A few days later, the WWE Hall of Famer announced Riddle's move from the developmental brand to the main roster, ahead of Riddle's switch to "WWE SmackDown."