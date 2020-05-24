WWE announced yesterday WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be returning on this Wednesday's NXT to be the special guest referee for the Cage Fight between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher.

Angle confirmed the news yesterday, but also posted a video earlier today about his upcoming appearance.

"Two days ago, I was contacted by my old friend, GM of NXT William Regal," Angle said. "He came up with an innovative way to settle the score between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher. It's a Cage Fight. Not a Cage Match, a Cage Fight, and there are only two ways to win: knockout or tap out. So, this Wednesday night, yours truly, Kurt Angle, will be the referee for this fight. Thatcher vs. Riddle. Cage Fight. Oh, it's true, it's damn true."

As noted, previously working as a WWE Producer, Angle was among those who were released by WWE, last month.

Below is Wednesday's lineup:

* NXT Champion Adam Cole and William Regal to have negotiating session

* Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher with Kurt Angle as special guest referee (Cage Fight)

* Drake Maverick vs. Kushida vs. Jake Atlas in a Triple Threat to determine the Group A winner of the tournament to crown the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. The winner will go on to face El Hijo del Fantasma for the interim title

* Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley vs. NXT Women's Champion Charlotte and a partner of her choosing