Eric Bischoff Addresses Mercedes Mone (FKA WWE's Sasha Banks) Possibly Joining AEW

Apart from some crowd appearances, Mercedes Mone hasn't been seen in wrestling since suffering an ankle injury last May. Still, speculation has run wild concerning where she'll end up next, especially in recent months as she approaches a return. Speaking on his podcast, "83 Weeks," former WWE producer and WCW executive Eric Bischoff discussed the current status of Mone's career, including what he thinks of her possibly signing with AEW.

"I don't think I've ever had a syllable of conversation with her," Bischoff said. "I only know what I read, which is very little because I'm not paying attention to her. But she evidently had a meeting with WWE, [they] started negotiating, it didn't go well. That was a bad sign."

Bischoff's co-host, Conrad Thompson, pointed out that it's hard to accept vague reports about behind-the-scenes negotiation as fact, which Bischoff agreed with. The WWE Hall of Famer then stated that Mone would find greater success and fame in WWE, but speculated that there may be issues backstage preventing her return. Still, there are reasons for Mone to consider re-building her relationship with WWE.