AEW's Dax Harwood Shares Photo Tribute To Jay Briscoe On Anniversary Of His Death

One year ago today, the professional wrestling world suffered a great loss with the death of Jay Briscoe. Some performers who worked with Briscoe have begun sharing their remembrances of the wrestler, including one of his final opponents: FTR's Dax Harwood. Harwood posted two photos and a video to X, offering both a public and private look at his friendship with Briscoe.

The first photo shows Harwood and his partner Cash Wheeler sitting backstage with both Jay and Mark Briscoe. Following that, Harwood shared a look at the aftermath of their bloody Dog Collar match, with the four men sharing a drink to commemorate the moment. Lastly, the video is a brief look at Harwood and Jay in the ring together with a particularly hard-hitting strike exchange.

The Briscoe Brothers and FTR shared the ring in a trilogy of acclaimed Ring of Honor matches across 2022. After first locking up at ROH Supercard of Honor that year, the two teams went on to have a Two Out Of Three Falls rematch at ROH Death Before Dishonor and the Dog Collar match at ROH Final Battle. That last match would be Jay's final bout, as his death occurred less than a month later.

Jay Briscoe died on January 17, 2023 when a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction crossed the median and struck the vehicle Briscoe was driving. Briscoe had his two daughters in the automobile with him but both survived the collision. Jay's brother Mark has continued wrestling, now as a singles competitor. He recently competed in AEW's Continental Classic tournament, including a victory over the Briscoe Brothers' longtime friend Jay Lethal.