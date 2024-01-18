Bully Ray Assesses Current Incarnation Of WWE Star Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch has gone through various transformations throughout her WWE career, but the current version of the "WWE Raw" Superstar is one that Bully Ray admits he loves. "She's coming out again with I believe she's got a lot more confidence. Sometimes in this business, it takes years, but one day — boom, a lightbulb goes off, and you throw them shoulders back and there's a different comfort level and a different confidence, and I'm getting that from Becky," he said on "Busted Open Radio." "I'm getting more of a confident, short, sweet, and to the point, I'm gonna kick your ass, Becky."

That is a stark contrast to the over-the-top heel character that Lynch was portraying in the past, which saw her wearing elaborate outfits. However, while Bully was a fan of her futuristic look, at the same time he was confused by her promos. "I didn't get it, and that was week after week after week," he said about her promos. "Especially heel Becky, what a force feed that nobody wanted to buy into. So yeah, Becky might've wanted to try being a heel, but it just didn't work. For me, it never worked."

Lynch provided her WrestleMania 40 mission statement on "Raw" this week, vowing to win the Royal Rumble match and challenge Rhea Ripley to try to prove she's the better woman. The tease of a match between them got fans interested, but Bully wants to see Lynch channel the behavior of a WWE legend moving forward. "Like I said a long time ago, I would've done with Becky what they did with Steve Austin," he said. "Just take out the Steve playbook and give it to Becky, 'Hey run these plays, you'll be the biggest star in the company.'

