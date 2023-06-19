Bully Ray Ponders The Long-Term Effects Of Becky Lynch's Heel Run In WWE

During a recent episode of "Busted Open," hosts Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca discussed the June 12 episode of "WWE Raw," which featured a promo segment between Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark. Ray thought the audience was having a hard time connecting to what Lynch was saying, which then led to a discussion on how fans never truly wanted to hate her when she was a heel last year.

"I don't know why the people are not more into Becky Lynch right now," Ray said. "I could say this, that whole heel run could have damaged her a bit, could have emotionally detached people from Becky Lynch a bit. Because I don't believe that anyone has ever wanted to hate Becky Lynch. There's not a damn thing about Becky Lynch that is hateable. At least I haven't seen it. The one year that I spent with her in the WWE locker room, [she was] constantly smiling. So behind the scenes, a very nice, sweet, happy woman."

He continued, "When I see Becky Lynch come out to the ring as a heel, not only did we not understand what she was saying half the time, but we were popping for her entrance music, yes or no? ... What has Becky Lynch ever done or say to truly make us want to dislike her?"

Lynch's latest heel run lasted a full year from SummerSlam 2021 until SummerSlam 2022. She then returned from injury last November as a babyface and has remained in that role ever since while having non-title feuds with Bayley, Trish Stratus, and now Zoey Stark.

