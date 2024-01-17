AEW Star Powerhouse Hobbs Weighs In On Tony Khan's Recent Social Media Activity

Tony Khan is never shy about sharing his opinions on social media, often getting the wrestling world talking about him and his product due to his comments. That was particularly clear recently when he gave his thoughts on Jinder Mahal earning a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match, comparing it to the fan reaction to HOOK's upcoming AEW World Title match. It led to a lot of reactions on social media from wrestlers and personalities in the industry such as Eric Bischoff, and Powerhouse Hobbs has now weighed in on Khan's use of those platforms.

"It's his company, he believes in us and if you believe in something, speak your mind," Hobbs told "Adrian Hernandez." "If you're 100% sure on it, speak your mind, if you're 99% sure on it then don't speak on it. But, he's 100% sure and he's speaking his mind, he believes in his company, and he believes in us." Social media has become an increasingly important tool within the professional landscape, particularly for the wrestlers themselves. The likes of Matt Cardona have showcased the power that it wields and how it can be used as a promotional mechanism, but for Hobbs that is where it starts and stops.

"I use it as a platform and do it when I can, but it's nothing I sit and constantly do with my children around, I live in the moment with them," he said. "I don't want them to say, 'Oh, daddy is always on the phone,' no, daddy is always interacting and being dad when he's home."

