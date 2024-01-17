Deonna Purrazzo Explains Her Journey From Impact/TNA To AEW

Following the expiration of her contract with TNA/Impact Wrestling at the end of 2023, Deonna Purrazzo signed with AEW. "The Virtuosa" spoke about her switch from TNA to AEW on the "Talk is Jericho" podcast.

"So I knew my contract was coming up with Impact," Purrazzo began. "And I just kind of felt like, 'If it was time to leave, it would be now.' If this was the territories, like, now would be the time you leave, right? And Britt Baker actually connected me with Tony Khan, and we just got to talking, and I knew the first 'Dynamite' of the new year was going to be in Jersey; that's where I'm from, so I was like, 'That would be a dream scenario, [a] dream come true if we could do that.' And it all worked out."

Purrazzo also said she felt like there was nothing left for her to do in TNA, having held the Knockouts World Championship for a combined total of 531 days and feuded with every other wrestler in the women's locker room. Sensing the end of her tenure was near, Purrazzo mentioned that she put everyone over on her way out, including the likes of Tasha Steelz, Trinity (WWE's Naomi), and Jordynne Grace. Since officially signing with Khan, Purrazzo has set her focus on AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm. The former "WWE NXT" talent performed in her first match since joining AEW this past Saturday on "AEW Collision," defeating Red Velvet in singles action.

