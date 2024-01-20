Eric Bischoff Would Make This AEW Announcer 'The John Madden Of Pro Wrestling'

AEW announcer Jim Ross is a WWE Hall of Famer and a legend across the wrestling world. In November, Ross said that his AEW contract will be expiring soon, but he has no plans to leave the company. The commentator has taken time off due to health issues and is often only brought in for main events. On "83 Weeks," Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson discussed Ross being on the call for Sting's final match at Revolution, though his contract may be done. Bischoff said if he was AEW CEO Tony Khan, he would make Ross "the Hulk Hogan" of announcers. He would keep Ross special and make him an attraction.

"Make him the John Madden, if you will, of professional wrestling. Because that's who he is," Bischoff said. "It's not even make him that, it's take advantage that he is and promote it and build it and use him in the right spots, much like they used Undertaker toward the end of his career ... Four times a year, four pay-per-views a year, he's an attraction. Much like they've done with the Rock. Much like they've done with John Cena. The formula's right there for everybody to see. It's not like I'm reinventing the wheel here, folks. It works."

Bischoff said this method is proven to work if Ross isn't overexposed. He also said Ross is at the stage of his career where travel is harder, and also mentioned health issues "slowing him down along the way." Bischoff said the talent is still there, and it's up to Khan as a producer to take advantage of Ross as an asset. "The asset and its benefits don't just show up, you have to find ways to exploit the asset to maximize the benefits and Jim Ross is a perfect example of how and why you should do that," he said.