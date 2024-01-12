Backstage Report On Sting's Options For His Final Opponent In AEW

While it is yet to be confirmed, AEW heavily hinted that The Young Bucks will be Sting's final opponents on "AEW Dynamite: Homecoming" when the tag team returned to confront him and Darby Allin at the end of the show. Some fans questioned why that would be the match, as there is no storyline ongoing between them, but according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was Sting's choice.

Tony Khan gave Sting the option of who he wanted to face at Revolution for his final match, and the Bucks were the team he decided upon. Khan allowed Sting to choose pretty much anyone, not only from AEW's roster, but talent outside the company as well besides WWE. He was willing to give Sting a match against any talent he had access to, and it was the six-man tag team match at Forbidden Door 2022 that led to this decision.

Sting and Allin teamed up with Shingo Takagi that night to face the Bucks and El Phantasmo, and it appears that the veteran was impressed with what he saw from Matt and Nick Jackson, which is why he chose them. This decision has led to the former AEW World Tag Team Champions returning to television sooner than expected. They were originally scheduled to take more time off before their return, but weren't going to reject the request from Sting, therefore they returned this week, debuting a new look in the process. Now all that remains to be seen is when the match will be made official by Khan for the pay-per-view.