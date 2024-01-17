WWE Raw Ratings Report, 1/15/2024

The NFL Playoffs are in full swing, which has proven to be tough sledding for wrestling shows going up against the games. "AEW Collision" and "AEW Battle of the Belts IX" found that out the hard way Saturday, when the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins game contributed to lower than usual numbers, and many expected the same for "WWE Raw," which not only went head to head with the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccanneers, which drew a combined 32 million viewers across three networks but also the annual Emmy Awards.

As it turns out though, it was business as usual for the red brand. SportsMediaWatch reports that Monday's "Raw" drew 1.419 million viewers, and 0.45 in the ever so important 18-49 demographic. According to Wrestlenomics, while total viewership was down from the previous week, the slide was minimal, with this week falling only 3% from last week's 1.464 million. In even better news, 18-49 was up, increasing 2% from last week's 0.44.