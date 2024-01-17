WWE Raw Ratings Report, 1/15/2024
The NFL Playoffs are in full swing, which has proven to be tough sledding for wrestling shows going up against the games. "AEW Collision" and "AEW Battle of the Belts IX" found that out the hard way Saturday, when the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins game contributed to lower than usual numbers, and many expected the same for "WWE Raw," which not only went head to head with the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccanneers, which drew a combined 32 million viewers across three networks but also the annual Emmy Awards.
As it turns out though, it was business as usual for the red brand. SportsMediaWatch reports that Monday's "Raw" drew 1.419 million viewers, and 0.45 in the ever so important 18-49 demographic. According to Wrestlenomics, while total viewership was down from the previous week, the slide was minimal, with this week falling only 3% from last week's 1.464 million. In even better news, 18-49 was up, increasing 2% from last week's 0.44.
Rhodes, McIntyre, And GUNTHER Boost Raw Ratings
The key to "Raw's" success was the first hour, which opened with 1.537 million viewers and 0.47 in 18-49 for QH1 for a promo battle between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre. After ebbing and flowing in QH's 2, 3, and 4, the show would hit its high point in QH5, when an in-ring segment featuring GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, and Xavier Woods drew 1.581 million viewers and 0.50 in 18-49.
As has been the case for "Raw" recently, however, the show trended downward as it went along, only rising above 1.500 million viewers again in QH8, which drew 1.503 million and 0.46 in 18-49. The show would sink to its low point in QH10 when the conclusion of Awesome Truth vs. Judgment Day and two promo segments drew 1.241 million and 0.40 in 18-49.
As for the much-hyped main event between Seth Rollins and Jinder Mahal for the WWE World Heavyweight Title, the match would gain some viewers back, drawing 1.312 million viewers and 0.42. Even still, the match served as the third lowest QH of the evening in both total viewers and 18-49.