Backstage Details On Andrade El Idolo's AEW Departure & Possible WWE Return

The next chapter of Andrade El Idolo's wrestling career has yet to begin following his departure from All Elite Wrestling, but it seems that a fresh start for the Mexican star is right around the corner. El Idolo wrestled his last match for AEW at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30th, 2023, losing to Miro. Since then, there have been a number of rumors surrounding El Idolo regarding a potential return to WWE, the company he spent over five years with before joining AEW.

It seems those rumors have some weight to them, as a new report from Fightful Select claims that Andrade does have an agreement with WWE in place. Fightful couldn't officially confirm El Idolo's return, but those within WWE seem to believe that he will be heading to the company in the near future. The report also claims that Andrade's wife, current WWE star Charlotte Flair, played a part in her husband's decision as she pushed for his return.

El Idolo's final few months with AEW seemed to pull him in a few different directions, as the Fightful Select report claims many people in AEW recall Andrade mentioning that he was planning to stay with company, while also eyeing up a potential move. These discussions quickly turned to talks of him returning to WWE by the time his deal was up at the end of 2023. Andrade had originally signed a two-year contract, but time taken off to heal a shoulder injury was added to his original deal, keeping him with the company until the end of the year. According to the report, AEW talent expected Andrade to show up on WWE programming within a week of his departure, and though he has yet to do so, the Royal Rumble looms large in the immediate future.