Tommy Dreamer Assesses WWE's Options If Seth Rollins' Injury Keeps Him Sidelined

WWE's proverbial workhorse champion is dealing with a bum leg. Seth "Freakin'" Rollins suffered an injury to his left leg in his recent match against Jinder Mahal, and while everyone waits for the results of Rollins' MRI to determine the severity of the injury, many wonder what the future holds for the World Heavyweight Championship and the potential storylines he might be involved in heading into WrestleMania season. On the latest "Busted Open Radio," former TNA Digital Media Champion Tommy Dreamer went over some possibilities.

"If...he is gonna miss some significant time, I know the Royal Rumble's right around the corner, but WrestleMania? You've still got some time," Dreamer hedged. "If it's a hyper-extension, if it's a tweak, obviously you're gonna get MRIs to see if there's tears or you have your mobility, because a lot of times you could also get a big ol' brace and you gotta be able to continue because it's WrestleMania."

Dreamer thinks a lot is going to depend on who wins the upcoming Royal Rumble match, which Dreamer believes will be CM Punk

"He really hasn't had a match to defeat anybody on television, so if he wins the Rumble, which [earns him] his main event of WrestleMania, which is what he wanted, you can have a compelling argument for him and Cody. You could also have a compelling argument to have Drew in there as well," Dreamer explained, noting that McIntyre has made a strong case for being world champion.

Dreamer and his co-hosts think that the Royal Rumble winner will likely choose Rollins, or at least the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, whoever that may be, as there are rumors the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship could be tied up in the teased feud between current champion Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.