Samoa Joe Shares His Perspective On All In Backstage Fight, CM Punk's Last AEW Match

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe was involved in one of AEW's most infamous matches, CM Punk's swan song, and the match at All In in Wembley Stadium was considered by many to be one of the best matches on the show but was overshadowed by the backstage altercation between Punk and Jack Perry that took place before it. The altercation led to Perry being suspended indefinitely, and Punk being fired from the company.

During a recent interview with "ESPN," Joe spoke openly about the backstage brawl. "There was a little bit of an incident. We got it broken up," Joe said. "We went out there and wrestled, man. That's the gist of it. Everybody wants it to be a lot more than what it is, but that's what it was. And to speak any more on it would be pointless unless you're trying to get a scorecard and stuff — but trust me, it wasn't that type of a fight."

Joe stated that it wasn't a big deal to him as he has seen his fair share of locker room bust-ups throughout his career. However, he argued that the one thing that separates Punk and Perry's fight from other backstage fights was the magnitude of the event. "We had a show to do. We had fans waiting out there. And that was my focus," Joe said. "That's what it was about at that moment. We're about to go out and have the best night of our lives."

The AEW star remained humble when it was brought up that he was the voice of reason amongst the backstage chaos, claiming that he just wanted to get the show on the road. In the match between Joe and Punk, the latter won the match and retained the "Real World Championship."