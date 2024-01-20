Eric Bischoff Admits To 'Having A Blast' In Social Media Beef With AEW's Tony Khan

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff is no fan of Tony Khan, anyone with social media knows that. However, the recent back-and-forth between Bischoff and Khan wasn't as malicious as many assumed.

"I was having a blast," Bischoff exclaimed on "83 Weeks," addressing the recent social media scuffle between him and Khan. The WWE Hall of Famer says that he was chuckling in his home sauna as he and Khan traded barbs, which included Khan using a screenshot from the 80s soap opera "Dynasty" to call Bischoff a washed-up "has been." "I'm laughing my ass off in the sauna. It was funny and I had a blast doing it."

"F–king with people on social media is a great pleasure of mine," Bischoff said. The former WCW President says that he has no sympathy on social media. "If you're gonna jump in, just know we're gonna go for a ride, that's all, and know that I'm doing it from a perspective of love and humor."

Bischoff says that he wrote his closing tweet to Tony Khan in hopes of invoking the writing of William Shakespeare and leaving fans waiting for the next Twitter battle between the two executives.

One person who was entertained by Bischoff and Khan's war of words was WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Champion Kevin Nash. Nash was worried that someone with as much money as Khan was spending too much time concerned with the opinions of people on social media, especially the opinions of people that Khan himself labeled a "has been."