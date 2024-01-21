Why Eric Bischoff Says AEW Is Losing The 'Good Will' Of The Wrestling Audience

Following its inception in 2019, everyone in the pro wrestling business, Eric Bischoff among them at the time, was rooting AEW on, knowing the value of competition and its benefit to the business as a whole. This, according to Bischoff, has a shelf life, however, and AEW is in danger of losing ground without course correction.

During the latest episode of "83 Weeks," Bischoff, who served as executive director of "WWE SmackDown" when AEW was established, detailed that early era, and how those across the wrestling landscape were virtually all in AEW's corner.

"In the beginning, everybody, hell, WWE writers in the room that were watching the premier episode with me were cheering them on," he said. "Everybody was so excited and that has value."

The fostering of this sort of "good will," as Bischoff called it, carries tremendous importance, especially for a newly established entity in any particular industry. "But you can wear it out," Bischoff warned, sharing a lesson he learned from another television executive long ago. "Gary Considine, Executive Producer for 'The Tonight Show With Jay Leno' at NBC, said to me, 'Eric, once the audience decides to vote with their remote, it's almost impossible to get them back.'"

That warning from Considine is something that Tony Khan and AEW should be aware of now, according to Bischoff, who seems most concerned with dwindling ratings for "Dynamite" and "Collision," primarily, as well as gate numbers for many of AEW's events of late.