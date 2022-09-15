Eric Bischoff Gives Advice To Tony Khan About What He Should Ask Of Chris Jericho

Eric Bischoff has not exactly held back when it comes to voicing his opinions regarding Tony Khan and AEW, and that does not appear to be stopping now. While on Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff, the WWE Hall of Famer gave advice to Khan about what he should be asking of former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

"Here's what I would do if I was Tony Khan," Bischoff said. "I would say, 'Chris Jericho, do me a favor buddy. Build a story for me for the next eight weeks, 12 weeks, whatever it is, where you get Daniel Garcia over. Call me when you're done.' Fine tune it, spread it out, break it down into pieces so you get a satisfying piece of that pie every week until you get to the piece where they're going to put whipped cream on top. Let Chris do it. Let somebody who understands how to get somebody over do it. Chris does, Chris has forgotten more about getting people over than Tony Khan will ever know."

Jericho leads a faction in AEW known as the Jericho Appreciation Society with ROH PURE Champion Daniel Garcia as one of the key members of the group. The 23-year-old Garcia has been involved in a triangle story with Bryan Danielson also wanting to show admiration to Garcia on-screen; Jericho wants Garcia to remain under his umbrella as a sports entertainer, while Danielson wants him to be a wrestler. Jericho and Danielson wrestled on the September 14 "Dynamite," the duo's second match in AEW against each other, which Danielson won, moving him on to Grand Slam to compete for the AEW World Championship.

