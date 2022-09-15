Spoilers: New Matches For Grand Slam Set Up During AEW Rampage Taping

AEW taped the 9/16 episode of "AEW Rampage" immediately after the 9/14 live episode of "AEW Dynamite" went off the air at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. During the tapings, another title match was booked for next week's "AEW Dynamite Grand Slam" special episode, which will emanate from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY.

** SPOILERS BELOW **

According to spoilers posted by F4WOnline, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli accepted Chris Jericho's challenge for a title match at "AEW Dynamite Grand Slam" after Jericho interrupted an in-ring promo segment featuring Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of Blackpool Combat Club. During the segment, Castagnoli hyped the Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley AEW World Title Tournament Final, pointing out that BCC will officially have two World Champions in their stable by the end of next week. This led to Jericho getting up from his commentary seat and mentioning how despite being a 7-time World Champion, he'd love to add the ROH World Title to his trophy collection. Castagnoli accepted the challenge, and the announcers confirmed the title match for next week.

Later on the show, Samoa Joe suffered a post-match beatdown at the hands of Tony Nese and Josh Woods, after he successfully retained his ROH World TV Title against Woods. This led to AEW TNT Champion Wardlow making a run-in to save Joe. The segment ended with Joe & Wardlow issuing a challenge to Nese & Woods for next week's "AEW Rampage Grand Slam" which will also be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

With the addition of Castagnoli vs. Jericho, the second annual "AEW Dynamite Grand Slam" will now feature a total of five title bouts. Several other matches for next week's "Rampage" were also confirmed during the tapings. The updated cards for next week's shows can be seen below.

"AEW Dynamite Grand Slam" on 9/21:

ROH World Title: Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli (c)

AEW Interim Women's World Title: Athena vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Serena Deeb vs. Toni Storm (c)

All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. PAC (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles: The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory (c)

Final of AEW World Championship Tournament: Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

"AEW Rampage Grand Slam" on 9/23: