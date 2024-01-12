AEW Dynamite Ratings Report 1/10/2024

The ratings have been released for the recent episode of "AEW Dynamite" that aired this past Wednesday, revealing a decline in viewership for the show.

According to "Wrestlenomincs," the "Homecoming" special episode saw an average of 797,000 viewers on TBS, which is lower than last week's 801,000 viewers. It also marks one of the lowest episodes under 800,000 viewers since October 25 — when the show only had an average of 774,000 viewers.

While the episode didn't perform well in total viewership, it did excel in the key 18 to 49 demographic with a viewership of 377,000 and a 0.29 P18-49 rating, marking a 12% increase from last week's rating of 337,000 viewers and a 0.26 P18-49 rating. According to the report, the total viewership decreased by 16%, and the average P18-49 rating was down 10% when comparing January 2024 to January 2023.

The January 10 episode opened with "Hangman" Adam Page defeating Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli. There were also two matches dedicated to the late Brodie Lee; the first saw AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, Adam Copeland, Dustin Rhodes, and Preston Vance defeat Lance Archer and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona. The second tribute match to Lee saw Anna Jay, Kris Statlander, Thunder Rosa, and Willow Nightingale defeat the TBS Champion Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Ruby Soho, and Saraya.

The main event of the show was a Texas Tornado match, where Darby Allin and Sting defeated the Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs. After Allin and Sting's victory, the Young Bucks made their return for the first time since losing to Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega at Full Gear.