AEW's Powerhouse Hobbs Talks Working With (And Bodyslamming) Former WWE Legends

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs has had the chance to work alongside some talented stars in the business, and he's discussed working with legends like Taz and Paul Wight.

Hobbs broke onto the scene in AEW in 2020 where he was quickly made a member of Team Taz, a stable he was a part of until 2022. During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, he revealed what it was like working with the "Human Suplex Machine."

"Taz is a straight shooter," Hobbs said. "There's a lot of times we didn't get a lot of moments, but the times that we got moments, we made the best of it and people knew who Team Taz was." He stated that Taz would tell him if something worked or didn't with no hesitation, which helped him improve as a performer. "He's one of those guys you want to shut up and open your ears and listen to."

Hobbs was also asked about his now famous bodyslam he delivered to Paul Wight on the hood of a car during an episode of "AEW Dynamite" in November 2023.

"I'm big, black, and jacked, come on now, what would you expect from me?" Hobbs said jokingly. "It's a great moment to have that trust from someone like Paul Wight, and you know it's one of those moments that when it's all said and done, and you have a highlight reel package ... that's a moment that will be in there."

Despite taking the former WWE Champion out of the match, Hobbs ended up on the losing team as The Don Callis Family and Brian Cage were defeated by Wight, Kota Ibushi, and The Golden Jets.

Please credit Adrian Hernandez when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.